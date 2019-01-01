Women's World Cup will be game changer for South Africa, says ex-international Portia Modise

Banyana Banyana are set to appear on the world stage for the first time in June

legend Portia Modise believes Bayana Bayana 's debut appearance at the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup will have a huge impact on women's football development in the country.

Modise had a record-breaking 15-year career with the national team that saw her hit the 100-goal mark before calling time on her career in 2015.

Even though she failed to qualify South Africa for the global showpiece in four attempts, the 35-year-old played a part in the country's progress to their first-ever outing at the Olympics in 2012.

Seven years later, Desiree Ellis' ladies qualified for the Women's World Cup as the second best team in Africa and they will begin their debut campaign against on June 8 at the Stade Oceane.

“The World Cup is important too and I cannot wait, I am already excited and I wish I could get my soccer boots and take to the field," she told Fifa.com.

“This is going to bring change for a lot of young women and open a platform for girls who didn’t know where to go. I think things will slowly change.”

Modise started her career with Soweto in 1996 and also featured for 's Fortuna Hjørring, Palace Super Falcons and Croesus Ladies in South Africa.

Article continues below

But she admitted the regret of not meeting six-time Fifa Women Player of Year and star Marta on the field.

“She is a special player, I wanted to be her and I wanted to compete against her," she continued.

“I love that she wants to leave a legacy in the women’s game and when we talked about brilliant players when I was playing, we spoke about Marta and Mia Hamm.”