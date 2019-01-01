Women's World Cup: Thembi Kgatlana - It's not about Banyana Banyana's revenge against the Chinese

The South African forward will lock horns with her Chinese club teammates in Thursday's encounter in Paris

forward Thembi Kgatala has stated that she is expecting an interesting clash with at Parc des Princes on Thursday.

The Women's World Cup group stage fixture will reunite the Banyana Banyana star with four of her club teammates at Beijing Phoenix.

The Beijing stars on the Chinese 23-player squad are goalkeeper Xu Huan, defender Liu Shanshan and the midfield duo of Wang Yan and Gu Yash.

Kgatlana joined the Chinese Women's Super League outfit in February, and she had scored three goals to power her club team to the Women's Football Championship last four.



The reigning African Women’s Footballer of the Year made history when she scored Banyana's first World Cup goal against .

The 23-year-old forward, who played in the 2-0 loss to at the 2016 Women's Olympics football tournament is confident they can subdue the Asians this time.

"I think the Chinese league [has a] more different atmosphere than I played in the USA and South Africa," Kgatlana told CGTN.

"I told myself when I came here, I should [have an] open mind because I could not be getting what I [am] used to get in the USA or in South Africa.

"I have never forgotten the warm and loud [support] from the people back home, supporting us each and every day in the tournament.

"It was tough to play and among the big teams in the Awcon (Africa Women's Cup of Nations), but we conquered everything.

"I think it's going to be the most interesting clash when I face off with my teammates in China.

"We lost 2-0 to China at the Olympic Games in 2016‚ but I am sure they can testify to the [toughness] of the match.

"I am not going back to [have] revenge because we have a mission as a team. And it's going to be interesting to see who is able to take the victory."

After a failed attempt against Spain, South Africa will aim to record their first win in a Fifa Women's World Cup against China.