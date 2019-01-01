Women's World Cup: Ode Fulutudilu - China will be tougher for Banyana Banyana

After their opening loss to Spain, the South African forward believes the Chinese will provide a tougher challenge in Paris

forward Ode Fulutudilu has stated that will pose a tougher test in their second Women's World Cup group tie in .

The debutantes can keep their Round of 16 hopes alive with a win as they currently sit at the foot of Group B after a 3-1 opening loss to .

The Malaga star believes Banyana Banyana have fully recovered for their must-win clash with the Asians at Parc des Princes.

“We’ve had some time to regenerate and to get our mind and bodies going again," Fulutudilu told the media.

“The Spanish game was really hard, and the Chinese game is going to be even harder.

The technical team has done a great job in terms of not running us into the ground and allowing us to break fresh.

"We’re still working hard, but we’re working smart. We definitely know that it's a game that we must win.

"Because no one knows what is going to happen against . We also heard that gave them a really hard game.

"It's going to be another battle. We hope that we can be able to produce the same kind of confidence and energy against them.

"We hope that at the end of the game we can finally get the kind of result that we deserve."

Desiree Ellis' ladies will be aiming to bounce back into contention on Thursday night.