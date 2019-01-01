Women's Olympic qualifiers wrap: Malawi, Algeria, Mali & Congo secure first-round advantage

The bid for a place in Tokyo 2020 Olympic is underway in Africa and the four nations earned comfortable first-leg wins

It was a harvest of goals in Blantyre as Malawi secured an 11-1 triumph over Mozambique in their debut Women's Olympic qualifier encounter.

Five goals from Temwa Chawinga, a hat-trick from sister Tabitha plus a brace from Linda Kasenda and Weizze Mvula's strike helped Abel Mkandawire's team decimate their visitors.

They will be aiming to seal their passage to the second round with a fine second leg result at the Estádio do Zimpeto in Maputo next Tuesday.

In Libreville, Gabon bowed 2-0 to 2020 African Women's Cup of Nations hosts Congo at the Stade Augustin Monédan de Sibang.

Paulmiche Mahouma's strike from the spot with Charmelle Moundzeli's effort handed the Congolese a first leg victory away from home.

The Red She-Devils will be hoping to confirm their place in the next round with at least a draw at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat in Brazzaville on April 9.

Mali thrashed 3-1 in Bamako thanks to Salimata Diarra's brace and Aissata Traore's strike at the Stade Mamadou Konate.

The Female Eagles will be eyeing a good result away to the Moroccans, who would eye an upset in the second leg at Stade Moulay Hassan.

Elsewhere, Ethiopia defeated 3-2 in the first leg at the Addis Ababa Stadium courtesy of Loza Abera and Serkaddis Guta's goals plus an own goal by the visitors.

were held to a 2-2 draw by DR Congo as strikes from Tarikuwa Debiso and Hasifah Nassuna helped the visitors cancel Donisia Daniel and Asha Rashid's efforts.

After this stalemate, the two teams will be fired up as they bid to reach the second round when face for a rematch at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa.

Also, Botswana claimed a narrow 1-0 win against Namibia thanks to the solitary effort of Refilwe Tholakele at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone.

For ,they earned a 2-0 first leg win over debutants Chad through first half's brace of Morgane Belkhiter at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker.

The second leg, first round matches are scheduled to hold between April 6-9 and winners will book their place in the second round of the qualifiers.