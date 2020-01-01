Women's football needs support of companies in South Africa - Hilton-Smith

The Safa Women's National League was launched last year without a sponsor and the administrator is appealing for corporates' support

Former Safa technical director Fran Hilton-Smith has appealed for sponsorships from companies, especially women-centric brands, to grow women's football in the country.

Safa launched the historic Women's National League last year, with 12 teams competing in a round-robin system, but it had no sponsor, prize money nor broadcasting rights for the event.

emerged the inaugural SWNL champions, having accrued 63 points from 21 matches, with the organisers faced with many financial issues during the 2019-20 season.

Irked by the lack of sponsorship for the country's maiden women's top-flight campaign, Hilton-Smith, who is also a Caf technical instructor, called for corporate support for the women's game.

“Why don’t big companies that produce make-up and clothes sponsor women’s sports and not just football?," Hilton-Smith told New Frame.

"Maybe the head of the make-up thingie is a man who doesn’t give a s**t, I don’t know. Why doesn’t the government give more tax rebates to companies that sponsor women’s sport?

"I’ve never understood that. That’s the problem with the national league, it’s got to have a sponsor to function.”

'Franzo', as she is fondly called by fans and colleagues, had starred for Banyana Banyana as a player, team manager and coach, and formed a women's club, at an early age of 17.

Having established Banyana Banyana, Hilton-Smith, who served as the coach, opened up on her journey from goalkeeping before coaching to becoming one of the leading administrators in the country.

“Slowly I started playing, getting onto the field and developing my talent. At 17, she and a couple of friends formed a women’s football team that would play at the Germiston Callies Stadium," she continued.

"This opened the door for her to get selected in an Eastern Transvaal team that competed against other regions.

"As a talented left-footer, I was part of the Eastern Transvaal side for a decade. ’s exclusion from the international arena shattered her dreams of representing the country at the highest level. But the lack of women’s coaches at the time gave me a new dream.

“I decided to get into coaching which was very difficult. I was the only woman than with some of the big boys who were getting into coaching like Shakes Mashaba, Trott Moloto and all the big guys. They were a little apprehensive but I wasn’t going to give up. I pushed my way up to a Caf high-level course.

“I met this lady, Dara Caroll, who is now the brand manager at and I forced her to become the manager of Banyana. We asked Emy [Casaletti-Bwalya], who was the head of Kappa then, to sponsor Banyana with kits.

"She gave us one kit, one [pair of] tracksuits. We kept that one kit at my house. We’d play a match and then collect the kit, the socks, the bags and I would bring them home. Dara and I would wash them, pack them away until the next game. We used that kit for two years. We got nothing from Safa."