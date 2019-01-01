Wolves’ Saiss joins Mustapha Hadji in unwanted Premier League ranks after first red card

The visitors earned a late equaliser at Selhurst Park Stadium, with the Moroccan registering his name in the English top-flight’s undesirable book

Romain Saiss has joined Nordin Amrabat, Youssef Chippo, Talal El Karkouri, Tahar El-Khalej, Mustapha Hadji, Hassan Kachloul, and Adel Taarabt in an unwanted Premier League group.

Saiss was sent off during Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 1-1 draw with in Sunday’s English top-flight encounter.

The 29-year-old was sent off by referee Stuart Attwell at Selhurst Park after a second caution for a foul on Wilfried Zaha.

The dismissal – his first of his career - ensured an unwanted record was chalked up, with Saiss becoming the eighth Moroccan to be sent off in Premier League history.

After a goalless first half, Crystal Palace took the lead with Leander Dendoncker turning the ball into his net 60 seconds from restart.

Wolves’ quest for an equaliser suffered a temporary blow when Saiss was given the marching orders for a needless tackle on Zaha in the 73rd minute. He had already been cautioned 23 minutes earlier.

When it looked like Nuno Espirito Santo’s men would be heading home in defeat, Jota pulled the chestnut from the fire with his late leveller.

Saiss had previously featured for Valence, Clermont, Le Havre and Angers before moving to .

He will not be available for Santo’s side when they take on in their chase against relegation.