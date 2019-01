Wolves complete club-record £18m deal for Jonny as loan from Atletico made permanent

The Spanish defender has committed to a four-and-a-half-year deal at Molineux after impressing for a team catching the eye in the Premier League

Wolves have completed a club-record £18 million ($24m) deal for Jonny, with the defender’s loan switch from Atletico Madrid turned into a permanent transfer.

The Spanish defender has penned a contract at Molineux through to 2023.

More to follow…