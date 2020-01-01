Without Zwane Mamelodi Sundowns look like an ordinary team

Goal explains why Masandawana are a different team without the Tembisa-born player, whose absence was felt by the side against Abafana Bes'thende

When ' starting line-up was announced ahead of their encounter with Lamontville , Themba Zwane's name was missing.

It was a welcome relief for Arrows as Zwane has been unstoppable this season - single-handedly winning games for the Tshwane giants at times.

The Bafana Bafana international's scintillating form has seen Masandawana maintain their unbeaten record in the league this season and the team is also placed at the top of the PSL standings.

However, Zwane was rested with Sundowns scheduled to take on Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy in a Caf match on December 22.

Rhulani Mokwena, who was in charge of the team in the absence of head coach Manqoba Mngqithi, made three changes to the team which faced and defeated TS Galaxy 2-0 in midweek.

The Brazilians' attack comprised of Grant Margeman, Promise Mkhuma and Peter Shalulile against Arrows with Kermit Erasmus missing once again as he was also not part of the team which faced Galaxy.

Masandawana looked largely toothless and struggled to carve open any clear cut chances which left Shalulile frustrated upfront against Arrows as the two teams drew 1-1 in Durban.

Prior to the encounter with Abafana Bes'thende, Shalulile was in good scoring form having netted three goals in four league matches including one against Galaxy.

However, reigning PSL Golden Boot winner Shalulile endured his worst league game since he joined Sundowns three months ago as he was isolated and ineffective.

Mkhuma and Margeman, who were substituted at half-time and in the 57th minute respectively, failed to impress with the Sundowns attack looking blunt.

It was a game which saw Arrows expose Sundowns' shortcomings in attack with Nkosinathi Sibisi being named Man of the Match after the defender kept Masandawana attackers quiet.

Sundowns were fortunate to take away a point from the match as Arrows created enough chances to win the game, but they were let down by some poor finishing and indecisiveness in the box.

Shalulile played the entire match without scoring as the Namibia international missed his partners in crime, Zwane and Erasmus with the trio having netted 13 league goals between them this season.

The trio has formed a devastating attacking partnership, but it is Zwane that propels the Brazilians counter-attacking system.

The reigning PSL Player of the Season ensures that there is attacking fluidity which is something that was missing against Arrows.

Against Galaxy, Zwane created the first goal as he dribbled past a few defenders before passing the ball to Shalulile, who then scored the first goal.

The 31-year-old player then netted his seventh goal of the season which sees him placed at the top of the league's goalscoring charts with seven goals.

One thing that is clear is that Zwane will be key to Sundowns retaining their PSL title once again and it is imperative for the club to keep him fit and ready.