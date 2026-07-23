The Kings League World Cup gets under way in Milan from 26 July to 1 August, featuring the best 16 teams from around the world in an edition bringing together the elite champions of the global leagues. Teams captained by some of the biggest names in world football join the fray, among them World Cup winner with Spain Lamine Yamal and Brazilian star Neymar.

Two teams fly the flag for the Middle East and North Africa: Darbaha, the region's Kings League champion, and Fawaz. Both enter the competition determined to deliver a distinguished Arab presence at the biggest tournament across the Kings League system.

Saudi content creator Musaid Al-Fawzan also features, taking on the role of co-president of the Fawaz team. It's a move that reflects the growing presence of Arab content creators in the global tournament.

Darbaha begin their journey on 26 July with a heavyweight clash against Spanish side Los Troncos, holders of the World Cup title last season, in one of the standout matches of the opening round. Fawaz get going a day later on 27 July against Atletico Parceiros, the team captained by Colombian star James Rodriguez.

Returning to the Kings League atmosphere through the World Cup represents a huge motivation for Darbaha, who insist the goal goes beyond mere participation.

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He added: "We feel great excitement about returning to competition, and Milan represents an important stage for us. We aspire to represent Saudi Arabia in the best possible way, and we believe we are capable of competing for the title. We have a distinguished team, and we are striving to deliver football worthy of our supporters."

The side draw their fighting spirit from the Moroccan national team, whose remarkable performances at the World Cup left a mark. "The closest example for us is the Morocco team, not because we imitate it, but because it plays with a collective spirit and never gives up," he said. "Some may not place us among the favourites, but on the pitch everything is different. We play with our hearts, we fight for every ball, and we believe we are capable of winning against any opponent."

Fawaz, for their part, enter the World Cup with big ambitions after being crowned champions of the Middle East and North Africa Kings League. The goal is to continue the successful journey and compete for the world title.

He said: "We delivered performances that pleased our supporters in the regional tournament, and we look forward to repeating that in Milan. We enter the World Cup with the same mentality with which we contested the Kings League in the region, which is the pursuit of winning every match. We trust in our team's potential, and we believe we are capable of achieving a great feat in this edition."

"Representing the Arab world in a tournament of this size is a responsibility we take pride in, and we hope our participation reflects the true level of football in our region," he added. "Our message is that Arab teams are capable of competing with the best teams in the world, and this is only the beginning of what we can offer on the international stage."

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The tournament brings together the best 16 teams to qualify from Kings League tournaments around the world during the 2025-2026 season. The format guarantees each team at least two matches in the first stage. Two wins send a team through to the knockout rounds, while two defeats spell the end of the road.

Former Spain star Gerard Pique founded the Kings League as an innovative global tournament, blending football and digital entertainment through inventive playing rules. Its teams are captained by an elite selection of football stars, content creators and influencers. Since launch it has drawn millions of followers, becoming one of the fastest-growing football competitions in the world.