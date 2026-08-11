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With video: Al-Jazira coach: The Al-Ittihad match will shape the entire season

Al-Jazira vs Al Ittihad
Al-Jazira
Al Ittihad
AFC Champions League Elite Qualification
C. Olaroiu
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Romania

Cosmin Olaroiu to return for clash against "the Tigers"

Romanian coach Cosmin Olaroiu, manager of the UAE's Al-Jazira, has stressed the importance of the match against Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad in the AFC Champions League Elite, believing it will shape the entire season.

Al-Ittihad meet Al-Jazira today, Tuesday, at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, in the preliminary round qualifying for the league stage of the Asian Elite tournament.

Olaroiu told "Abu Dhabi Sports" channels: "The Al-Ittihad match is a very good test for us. We will find out where we stand and what we need to do, what our real capabilities are, and who can cope well under pressure."

"It is a big challenge, but at the same time the match is an excellent opportunity to assess the group in the best possible way," he added.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK
Arabian Gulf League
Hatta crest
Hatta
HAT
Al-Jazira crest
Al-Jazira
ALJ

Asked about the difficulty of playing a match of such calibre at the start of the season, the Romanian said: "We cannot change anything. We have to treat it as a test that reveals our identity at this stage."

He concluded: "After that match, we will know more precisely where we want to reach, what must change, and what must be worked on. Matches like these will give us many important indicators."

This will be the first official match Cosmin Olaroiu takes charge of at Al-Jazira. The same goes for German coach Jens Wissing with Al-Ittihad.

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