With Trump's help: Infantino accused of breaking American law and turning FIFA into private property

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Gianni Infantino, the president of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), is facing fresh escalation in the United States after an official complaint was submitted to the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS), calling for an investigation to be opened into allegations relating to the employment of a Nicaraguan domestic maid at his home in the city of Miami.

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An entity affiliated to FIFA paid the maid, even though her duties were limited to providing private domestic services for Infantino's family.

The British newspaper "The Guardian" reviewed the complaint, in which the lawyer Abed Ayoub, a specialist in immigration law and the former executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, accused FIFA's senior leadership of misusing the organisation's tax-exempt status to fund private domestic services for its president.

The complaint stated that the employee "performed domestic work exclusively for Gianni Infantino and his wife Leena at their residence in Miami, while receiving compensation or benefits through an entity affiliated to FIFA".

Using the organisation's resources for personal benefit, the complaint warned, "raises serious questions regarding private benefit rules, governance and financial disclosure". Prove those violations, it noted, and FIFA could lose its tax exemption in the United States.

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The case traces back to reports in the "New York Post" and "The Telegraph" on the third of this November. Both revealed that Yajarlin del Socorro Fernández, aged 33, worked as a domestic maid for Infantino's family in a luxury residential tower in Miami.

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An internal document dated 7 January 2026 shows Fernández worked full-time from the first of August 2024 until 31 October 2025.

She kept working after the administration of the American president, Donald Trump, cancelled the humanitarian programme she had benefited from during 2025. That left her legal status irregular for a time.

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Infantino then asked Carlos Cordeiro, his American adviser and a prominent member of the White House task force for the 2026 World Cup, to intervene and help secure an exceptional C11 category work permit for the employee. It came through in January 2026.

FIFA's response to the accusations

FIFA rejected the accusations in their entirety. A spokesperson for the organisation said: "Matters relating to the private and domestic life of the FIFA president are private, but to dispel any doubt, the costs of any domestic staff are borne personally by the president".

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Rejecting any claim that it had employed individuals without the necessary legal permits, the organisation accused certain parties of trying to destabilise FIFA and repeatedly targeting its president.

Special facilities for Infantino's family

The questions over FIFA's resources went beyond the domestic maid. They stretched to members of Infantino's family enjoying special protocol services at Miami International Airport.

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The French newspaper "L'Équipe" said it had reviewed documents tracking how the FIFA president's family used special services: expedited passage, coordination with airlines and federal authorities, the kind of treatment usually reserved for official visits.

The family tapped into those services on 73 occasions between January 2024 and October 2026, for a total of 125 individual instances of use.

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Records showed Infantino was not with his family on around half of those occasions. His wife Leena's name appeared in 46 cases, 37 of them with her husband absent.

His daughters each benefited from the facilities around 20 times.

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Infantino himself appeared in the records only 24 times: 16 times during 2024, 7 times in 2025 and once during 2026. No new use has been logged since last March.

"L'Équipe" quoted a former FIFA official, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, as saying that Infantino treats the International Federation of Association Football as if it were his own and repeatedly uses its resources for personal purposes.