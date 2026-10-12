With the weapon of chaos: Barcelona star wins Flick's bet

Gabriel Jesus has become a candidate to feature in Barcelona's starting line-up against Galatasaray tomorrow, Tuesday, in the Champions League.

According to Sport newspaper, Hansi Flick broke with the usual conventions in his press conference before Barcelona's last La Liga game, announcing that Jesus would start to cover for the absent Raphinha.

Flick handed Jesus his first start for Barca. The Brazilian answered in the best way possible, tucking away a precise finish, but it was the harmony and fluency in his all-round display that really caught the eye, as if he'd been a key cog in the system for years.

There's something of the veteran boxer about him. Body covered in the marks of too many battles, retirement announced more than once, still going because experience carries him through. Beyond the footballing qualities he retains, it's his personality and the way he has slotted in alongside his team-mates that stand out.

Next matches GAL Champions League 15:00 BAR

He is clearly used to the physical demands of the Premier League, and he knows the playing mechanisms of sides like Manchester City and Arsenal inside out. He also fits the job description of a Barcelona centre-forward perfectly, as he explained weeks ago in an interview with Catalonia radio: "Being a forward who takes part in defending is part of my DNA."

That same interview produced another line which helps explain his impact at the club. "I really like causing chaos with and without the ball. When I'm there, things will happen."

Threatening the opposition goal is only half of it. Jesus makes life easier for those around him too, the sort of forward defenders hate because he refuses to stay in one place, dragging the back line into tracking him all afternoon.

He lasted 81 minutes against Getafe. The question now is whether he keeps the shirt against Galatasaray.