Al-Ettifaq head coach Arthur Papas has declared his players ready for Tuesday's clash with Al-Nassr in the third round of the Saudi Roshn League.





The Australian's side head into the match chasing a perfect start, having banked 6 points from their opening two rounds. Al-Nassr sit on the same tally.





"The players are keen to deliver a distinguished performance and secure the three points," Papas said at the pre-match press conference. He noted that his team recovered quickly after their last match and had little time to prepare for this one.

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Papas talks about Postecoglou





Papas also reflected on his history with Al-Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou, the fellow Australian he once served as assistant.





"I had the honour of working with Ange in an earlier period, but at the sound of the starting whistle the focus will be on the match and on what we want to achieve on the pitch," Papas said.





He added: "The match is very important to us, and we will work to put in a distinguished display and deliver the required level."





Warning about Al-Nassr's strength





He was quick to warn of the threat his opponents carry, praising their attacking power and pointing to how their ball retention helps them keep clean sheets.





"Al-Nassr are very strong offensively, and their control of the ball on the pitch helps them keep a clean sheet," he said. "They are the league champions of last season."





Boldness, he insisted, would be the key to Al-Ettifaq's approach. "We have to enter with greater boldness, play our own way, and reach their goal. We have many solutions, among them set pieces."





A message to the Al-Ettifaq fans





Past results against Al-Nassr held no interest for the coach. Circumstances have changed, he stressed, and his side must focus on the present.





He signed off with a promise to the Al-Ettifaq faithful: "I promise the fans that we will give our best, that we will go all out in every match, and that we will work to secure the three points and the win and make them happy."

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