Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi has helped Lille bank a fortune from player sales in recent years.

Bouaddi's move to Manchester City is the most expensive sale in the French club's history at 100 million euros. Since 2021, Lille have sold players worth more than 400 million euros.

According to "AS", Lille made history in 2021 by winning the French title at the expense of Paris Saint-Germain. The northern club have wrapped up several high-value sales ever since.

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Their five most expensive departures alone brought in more than 250 million euros. Bouaddi's recent switch to Manchester City pushed that figure to 350 million euros.

A stunning World Cup showing drew the attention of Europe's biggest clubs. City won the race.

Bouaddi was not the only player to swell Lille's coffers. Matias Fernandez-Pardo joined Newcastle for 59 million euros.

Of Spanish and Italian origin, the 21-year-old forward is a Belgian international. That deal took Lille's total player sales to 400 million euros since their 2021 title.

Every sale since 2021 has been shrewdly negotiated. Victor Osimhen was the first to bring in a big fee, with Napoli paying 79 million euros for the Nigerian forward.

Onana and Botman were the next to leave, both heading for the Premier League. Everton signed the midfielder for 39 million euros, while Botman joined Newcastle for 37 million euros.

One name dominated the summer of 2024: Leny Yoro. Europe's biggest clubs chased the French centre-back hard.

Manchester United and Real Madrid tabled strong offers, but the English club met the 62 million euros Lille had demanded.

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Last summer brought their most recent major sale. Chevalier kept 11 clean sheets during the 2024/25 season, catching the eye of Paris Saint-Germain.

With Donnarumma on his way out, the Parisians landed the goalkeeper for 40 million euros.

Lille rank as the second highest-selling club in France behind Paris Saint-Germain, yet they sit well short of Europe's biggest sellers.

Several French clubs jostle for those top sales figures. Monaco and Rennes come next with 248 million euros and 239 million euros respectively.

Outside France, the Premier League rules. Beyond the "Big Six", Bournemouth's sales are double those of Lille.

Leipzig top the German list on 426 million euros. Atalanta have sold 311 million euros worth of players since 2021, and in Spain, Real Sociedad have shifted 233 million euros.