With the participation of a Saudi prince: the start of the giant project for Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos

Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos have taken the final step towards becoming shareholders in Inter de Limeira, a modest club bound for the Brazilian second division (Serie B) next season.

On 31 August, the Brazilian club's general assembly voted 53 to one in favour of the deal. A company linked to the two Brazil legends will acquire an 80% stake in the club's new corporate structure, known in Brazil as the "Football Joint-Stock Company" (SAF).

The parties signed the agreement today, Monday, with the remaining 20% staying in the club's hands, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS".

Entrepreneur Enrico Ambrogini is leading the project. According to the Brazilian network "Globo Esporte", it also involves Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos and the Saudi prince Abdullah bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Back in July, Roberto Carlos revealed that one of the other partners is of African origin.

Speaking to "Globo Esporte" in September, Ambrogini billed this as a "huge project", one that is "completely different from any other experience Brazil has seen with regard to SAF (the conversion of a football club into a company)".

The commercial group set to run the club plans to invest up to 76 million euros over ten years, the same source reports, though that figure may shift depending on how the new entity grows and how far it meets its targets.

According to the "Globo Esporte" website, the business plan on the table points to an investment of no less than 31 million euros over 15 years.

A further 3.3 million euros are earmarked for the 2026 to 2027 period, money set aside to restructure the club and clear its debts.

On the pitch, the goal is a return to the first division (Serie A). Danilo Mauf, the current president of Inter de Limeira, put it simply: "Why not?".

Ambrogini told "Globo Esporte": "Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos and everyone involved in the project feel great enthusiasm. They see it as a wonderful challenge and are approaching it with great eagerness. We are aware that it will not be easy, but everyone is keen to deliver strong management".



