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Al Nassr v Al Kholood - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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With the help of a former Arsenal star: Ben Rahma imitates "Ronaldo's trend" in the Roshn League

C. Ronaldo
S. Benrahma
Al Diriyah vs Neom SC
Al Diriyah
Neom SC
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem vs Al Nassr FC
Al Hazem
Al Nassr FC
Portugal
Algeria
Saudi Arabia

What did the Algerian star do?

Algeria's Said Benrahma, the Neom star, has followed in the footsteps of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr captain, after his side's clash with Al-Diriyah in the Saudi Roshn League.

Neom edged Al-Diriyah 2-1 at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh today, Friday, in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

At full-time, Benrahma collected the man of the match award after an outstanding display that included the opening goal against Al-Diriyah from the penalty spot.

The Algerian had other ideas, though. He called over France's Alexandre Lacazette, the former Arsenal man and current Neom striker, to share the prize, rewarding the second goal that sealed the win.

Next matches
ALH

ALH

Saudi Pro League

06 Nov 2026

ALN

ALN

Ronaldo set the trend this season. He gave up his man of the match award last Friday, handing it to team-mate Abdullah Al-Hamdan following the 3-1 win over Al-Faisaly in the eleventh round.

Sami Al-Jaber, the Saudi football legend, had criticised the repetition of the gesture this season after Ronaldo's act, branding it a "fashion" that must be confronted.

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