Algeria's Said Benrahma, the Neom star, has followed in the footsteps of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr captain, after his side's clash with Al-Diriyah in the Saudi Roshn League.

Neom edged Al-Diriyah 2-1 at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh today, Friday, in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

At full-time, Benrahma collected the man of the match award after an outstanding display that included the opening goal against Al-Diriyah from the penalty spot.

The Algerian had other ideas, though. He called over France's Alexandre Lacazette, the former Arsenal man and current Neom striker, to share the prize, rewarding the second goal that sealed the win.

Next matches ALH Saudi Pro League 09:55 ALN

Ronaldo set the trend this season. He gave up his man of the match award last Friday, handing it to team-mate Abdullah Al-Hamdan following the 3-1 win over Al-Faisaly in the eleventh round.

Sami Al-Jaber, the Saudi football legend, had criticised the repetition of the gesture this season after Ronaldo's act, branding it a "fashion" that must be confronted.