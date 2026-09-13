With the fifth goal: Aubameyang continues to shine in La Liga

Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back in the Spanish top flight this season, and he's winning the fans over all over again, this time with Deportivo La Coruña.

The striker struck again on Sunday, netting against Getafe for his fifth league goal of the campaign as he keeps shining for his new club.





He barely had to break sweat this time to keep his goal run going in a flawless return to Spain with the Galician side. Nobody could stop him, according to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

The Catalan newspaper added: "At the age of thirty-seven, with his vast experience and physical strength, Aubameyang played a calm game of football throughout the match, but he was always in the right place at the right time to punishGetafe and secure the draw (1-1)".

That goal, Mundo Deportivo note, brings Deportivo La Coruña closer to a record. Walter Pandiani owns the best goalscoring start, with six goals in six matches during the 2003-2004 season.

No player has begun a season this hot since Zlatan Ibrahimović in 2009 with Barcelona, who also found the net in his first five matches.

The all-time mark belongs to Quini (Sporting 1979/80 with 12 goals), Pruden (Atlético Madrid 1940/41 with 12 goals) and Vilanova (Hércules 1939/40 with 13 goals), each of whom scored in every one of their first seven matches.

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