The Portugal national team's page on X hailed Francisco Trincao after a dazzling night for Al Ahli on Monday evening, the winger playing his part in a 3-1 win for "Al Raqi" over the UAE's Al Wasl, in Dubai, in the second round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Trincao made the first goal himself, swinging in a corner on 20 minutes that Roger Ibanez headed home.





Al Wasl levelled before the break. Trincao then settled it with a moment of real quality, bending a shot beyond goalkeeper Horkas to put Al Ahli back in front, and Firas Al Buraikan made it three in the closing moments.

Portugal's page celebrated that display with a post reading: "Trincao signs off with a goal and an assist in Al Ahli's win over Al Wasl", finished off with a crown emoji.









Victory handed Al Ahli their first three points of the AFC Champions League Elite. They had opened the league phase last month with a 1-1 draw against Uzbek side Pakhtakor.

Trincao arrived at Al Ahli last summer from Sporting Lisbon, a deal that took tough negotiations and a fierce scrap with a number of European clubs.