With the approval of UEFA and Jesus: Portugal prepare a surprise for Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal are preparing to pay an exceptional tribute to their former captain Cristiano Ronaldo during the clash with Denmark tomorrow, Saturday evening, in the fifth round of Group 4 fixtures in League A of the UEFA Nations League.
Portugal are preparing an exceptional tribute to their former captain Cristiano Ronaldo during Saturday evening's clash with Denmark in the fifth round of Group Four fixtures in League A of the UEFA Nations League.
According to Portuguese newspaper "A Bola", every Portugal player will walk out before the match wearing the famous number 7 shirt associated with Ronaldo. It is an unprecedented tribute celebrating the historic star's legacy with his national team.
The federation reached the decision during a meeting on Thursday that brought together Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença, coach Jorge Jesus and three current national team leaders: Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias and Bruno Fernandes.
At the heart of the initiative lies the aim to immortalise Ronaldo's journey with Portugal, which began with his first international appearance in August 2003 and ran until his recent announcement that his international career was over.
Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football last week, following his historic rival Lionel Messi, who had stepped away around a month earlier.
He drew the curtain after 23 years, his decision coming in the wake of a major crisis with coach Jorge Jesus.
Another tribute in the 7th minute
The tribute will go beyond the number 7 shirts. The clash with Denmark will also see a symbolic pause in the seventh minute, a moment for the fans in the stands of the "Pedreira" stadium to join the celebration of Portugal's former captain.
UEFA had already approved both initiatives, paving the way for their implementation at the Braga Municipal Stadium on Saturday evening.
Ronaldo's private room remains vacant
At the Portuguese Federation's headquarters in the City of Football, officials also decided to keep Ronaldo's usual room in the "players' house" empty throughout the national team's first camp since the Al-Nassr star announced the end of his international journey.
It all forms part of a wider set of gestures the federation and national team want to carry out to honour Ronaldo after more than 23 years in the Portugal shirt, a spell during which he became the all-time top scorer and captain of one of the most successful generations in the history of Portuguese football.
His former teammate responds to the accusations
On another note, Adrien Silva, the former Portugal midfield star, responded to accusations of arrogance directed at Cristiano Ronaldo, the recently retired team legend.
Silva said, in an interview with Koora to be published later, that Ronaldo possesses real confidence and ambition, but some interpreted that as arrogance.
Asked whether the world had misunderstood Ronaldo because of his great self-confidence and emotional reactions, he responded: "Sometimes, his immense self-confidence is misinterpreted. Anyone who competes at the highest level needs to believe in himself unconditionally."
The 37-year-old added: "What some described as arrogance was nothing but real ambition and the natural frustration of someone who hates losing."
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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