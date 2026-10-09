Al-Nassr head coach Ange Postecoglou has turned to his Arabian Gulf Cup "Khaleeji 27" winners for the Riyadh derby against Al-Diriyah in the Saudi Roshn League.

The two sides meet today, Friday, at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the starting line-up, fit to feature as normal after his recent crisis with the national team.

Leading the attack, Ronaldo lines up alongside compatriot Joao Felix, with Frenchman Kingsley Coman and Senegalese forward Sadio Mane on the right and left flanks.

Full-back Nawaf Boushal and midfielder Abdullah Al-Khaibari also start, just three days after lifting the Arabian Gulf Cup "Khaleeji 27" with the Saudi national team.

Goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi misses out through the injury he picked up at the Gulf tournament, while defender Abdulelah Al-Amri drops out through fatigue. Striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan takes a place on the bench.

Al-Nassr sit fourth in the Saudi League on 16 points from five wins, a draw and a defeat. That leaves them three points behind Al-Qadsiah, who have played a game more.

Al-Nassr's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Bento

Defence: Nawaf Boushal - Mohamed Simakan - Inigo Martinez - Awad Aman

Midfield: Abdullah Al-Khaibari - Samu Costa - Joao Felix

Attack: Sadio Mane - Cristiano Ronaldo - Kingsley Coman