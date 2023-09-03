With Ribeiro around, can Mamelodi Sundowns afford to lose Sirino? Masandawana legend Masilela shares thoughts

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Joel Masilela has weighed in on the wantaway attacker Gaston Sirino saga.

Sirino is yet to play for Downs this season

He reportedly wants to leave Downs

A club legend explains what Sirino's departure would mean

WHAT HAPPENED? Sirino is reportedly pushing for a move away from Chloorkop and has not featured in any of Masandawana's matches this season.

His Sundowns contract expires in June 2025 and it is not the first time for him to be linked with that move away from Tshwane giants.

Reports suggest that the Uruguayan is wanted by Pitso Mosimane at Emirati side Al Wahda.

In his absence this season, Sundowns appear not to be missing Sirino as they have been doing well in the Premier Soccer League and the MTN8.

Brazilian forward Lucas Ribeiro Costa has been a standout player for Masandawana and because of that, Masilela feels there is no need to hold on to Sirino.

WHAT MASILELA SAID: "Ribeiro is quality, no doubt about it," Masilela tells KickOff.

"He is not a top man striker but a midfield-cum striker. He is not like Peter Shalulile, he always comes from deeper.

"What helps Ribeiro is that he is very skilful and intelligent. That is why he is so tricky.

"What makes Ribeiro so good is that he is always in the box, especially in transition.

"What makes all these South Americans adapt easily at Sundowns is the fact that we play a similar style of play.

"Sirino's departure has been long coming, it's not the first time he is pushing for a move.

"It also happened while Pitso was still at Al Ahly, what has been preventing the move from happening is money.

"We are not going to let our players go for cheap. Sundowns spend a lot of money to bring these players here, so they cannot let them go just like that. We are in business.

"At the moment the way Sundowns is performing you can't even tell Sirino is not playing, he is not missed. There is no space for him.

"So even if Sirino can leave we won't notice his absence. We still have the likes of Nku, we still have Maseko, players that are more mobile than Sirino.

"It is about time we allow Sirino to leave the club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Masilela feels Sirino's departure will not be felt, the club might not think like that.

There is emphasis at Chloorkop to have squad that is rich in depth considering they are participating in six demanding competitions both at home and in Africa.

After exiting the Caf Champions League last season, Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena lamented the lack of experience in his squad.

His remarks came as Sirino is counted as one of the experienced players in his side and this is a player he might not be willing to release.

WHAT NEXT? The next few weeks will be crucial for Sirino and it is to be seen if Sundowns will release him.