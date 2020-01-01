'With Pitso, Mamelodi Sundowns will never stop winning' – Nthethe

The Downs legend has given a thumbs up to his former coach, tipping him to achieve more at the 10-time PSL champions

Former defender Thabo Nthethe says the Brazilians’ dominance of South African football is far from over as long as coach Pitso Mosimane is still with the club.

Mosimane joined Sundowns in December 2012, replacing Dutchman Johan Neeskens.

After inheriting a side struggling for success, Mosimane transformed Sundowns into a thoroughly competitive side, delivering them a Premier Soccer League ( ) title in 2014, then a first in seven years.

More teams

That was to be followed by four more league crowns, a Caf title, Caf Super Cup triumph, one Nedbank Cup and two Telkom Knockout trophies.

“I think he came at the right time and he was the right person to lead Sundowns,” Nthethe told Sowetan Live.

“Since then, Sundowns were always focusing on results going forward. With a coach like that I mean you will achieve more.

"That’s what they want and I believe they want to continue even after winning the league now. They also want to win the Nedbank; they will never stop winning and that’s the sort of coach they have.

“It is how he manages the team. You can have good players but if you don’t manage them very well, you may not get results. Pitso came with his structure."

Nthethe was signed by Mosimane in 2013 from his hometown club Bloemfontein and spent four and half seasons at Chloorkop.

His time at the club was highlighted by winning the Caf Champions League and three PSL titles.

Fresh from bagging a third straight league title, Sundowns could complete a domestic treble if they beat in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday night.

This is after they also won the Telkom Knockout earlier this season, but Nthethe feels that Sundowns’ treble ambitions are facing a serious threat from Celtic.

Article continues below

“If you can look at their performance recently, they played very well and they won crucial games,” said Nthethe.

“It is going to be an exciting game. Knowing the history of South African teams after winning a trophy, the following game you are a bit sloppy. I think Celtic can capitalise on that.”

Celtic finished the season in the top eight after going unbeaten in the bio-bubble and their current form could be a major cause for concern for Downs.