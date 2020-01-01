With Orlando Pirates signings they should be winning these games, says Mabalane

The Sea Robbers enjoyed the better of the exchanges in Stellenbosch, but lacked a bit of a killer instinct in the Cape Town City box

will feel they should have claimed more than just a point after they drew 2-2 with at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Saturday afternoon.

This is the view of former Pirates winger Dikgang Mabalane, in his capacity as an analyst in the SuperSport TV studio.

The Soweto side twice showed good character to come from behind and to claim the draw, thanks to a brace from Vincent Pule.

Overall it was the visiting side who created more chances on the day, and had they been more clinical, they may have snatched a victory.

Not helping their cause were some missed chances, some excellent saves by home keeper Peter Leeuwenburgh, and the woodwork, which twice came to City's rescue.

Mabalane feels that his former club passed up on an extra two points.

"Pirates as a team, as a whole, they need to start winning games. For them having such quality in the team, the players, the acquisitions that they have made, I think they should start getting maximum points now," the ex-player known as the 'Terminator' in his day, said.

"With Pirates, they will be the more disappointed. I mean, pound for pound, they've got the players to do it, they've got the players to win the game for them. When you compare the quality they have in the team against Cape Town City. Not taking anything away from City, I think they are a well-organized team."

Zakhele Lepasa had some good moments in the match, but also missed a few chances. Mabalane thinks the young striker could find himself under pressure, as fellow forward Gabadinho Mhango comes back from injury.

"Unfortunately the pressure will always be on him," Mabalane said.

"He's been given an opportunity. Mhango was injured and he got an opportunity. Yes, he hasn't done bad, but he needs to start scoring goals.

“Because when Mhango comes back and he starts scoring goals, then he (Lepasa) will probably be relegated to the bench. But I think he works hard, he's a striker who works hard."