With Messi's farewell: former Barcelona star retires from football

Former Barcelona forward Pedro Rodriguez announced his retirement from football on Wednesday, confirming the news in a moving message across his social media accounts.

He looked back on the standout moments of his career, thanking the clubs, fans and team-mates who shared the journey with him.

Pedro wrote on X: "I feel the time has come. It is time to take a step forward and begin a new chapter in my life. I leave (the pitch) proud of having achieved my dream, and proud of everyone who supported me in achieving it. Thank you, football, for making me so happy."





He walks away as one of Spanish football's great figures. Pedro won the historic treble and the sextuple with Barcelona, the club that raised him through its academy and where he hit his peak after breaking through under Pep Guardiola.

With Spain, he stood among the finest of a golden generation, driving the triumphs at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and Euro 2012 to join the elite list of players who have won every major title.

Away from Barcelona, Pedro made his mark too. He shone in the Premier League with Chelsea before moving to Serie A with Lazio.