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Al-Hilal defender Ali Lajami has joined a blacklist in the Saudi Arabia national team following his costly appearance in the friendly against Uzbekistan.

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Saudi Arabia took on Uzbekistan at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Tuesday , their second friendly of the current international break.

Saudi Arabia went in at half-time trailing 2-1, and Greek coach Georgios Donis responded with six changes at the restart. First among them was Ali Lajami, who replaced Al-Nassr defender Abdulelah Al-Amri.

Goalkeeper Abdulquddus Atiah came on for Hamed Al-Shanqiti, while full-backs Nawaf Boushal and Fares Abedi replaced Saud Abdulhamid and Moteb Al-Harbi. Mukhtar Ali took Abdullah Al-Khaibari's place in midfield, and Abdullah Al-Hamdan led the line instead of Firas Al-Buraikan.

Lajami only made matters worse. In the 50th minute he flew into a violent challenge on an Uzbekistan player in midfield and the referee showed him a straight red card.

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Donis had to reshuffle his central defence, and it cost his side attacking power. In the 57th minute he sent on Al-Ettifaq defender Abdullah Al-Khateeb for Al-Ittihad winger Ahmed Al-Ghamdi.

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It was Lajami's first red card for Saudi Arabia, and it put him on a blacklist. It came in his 27th match since French coach Hervé Renard first called him up to the national side in November 2019.

He's no stranger to an early bath, though. Lajami was sent off twice for his former club Al-Nassr, both times in the AFC Champions League.

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The first, and most famous, came on 19 October 2021 against his current club Al-Hilal in the AFC Champions League semi-finals. That match ended in a 2-1 defeat.

Around two years later, on 27 November 2023, he saw red again for Al-Nassr in a goalless draw with Iran's Persepolis in the fifth round of the group stage.

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Before Al-Nassr, the defender picked up a single red card at Al-Khaleej, on 10 December 2016, during a 4-2 win over Al-Fateh in the 12th round of the Roshn League.

Lajami has been a fixture in the Saudi Arabia squad since Donis took charge. The Uzbekistan game was his eighth appearance under the Greek coach, and the only tournament he has missed was the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf Cup 27", through injury.

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The match closed Saudi Arabia's training camp in Doha during this international break. It was their second game in Qatar, following a 3-2 win over South Korea last Friday.