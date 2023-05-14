With Kaizer Chiefs out of top-two race, Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro points at ‘advantage’ over SuperSport United

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has described where they have an edge over SuperSport United in the bid for the top-two race in the PSL.

Pirates are in control of their destiny in the top-two race

They visit AmaZulu for their final match of the season

Riveiro says they have an advantage

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers dropped points in the 1-1 draw with Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. The draw allowed third-placed SuperSport United to close in on them in the race to finish the season as runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates and Matsatsantsa will now go into the last day of the season needing to win their respective matches against AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United respectively.

That throws the final round of the campaign into a potentially thrilling day which will decide another team to join the Brazilians in the Champions League next season.

WHAT RIVEIRO SAID: "We need to win. Firstly, it's going to be a difficult game, away," said Riveiro as per SABC Sport. "AmaZulu is an excellent team so we need to think about how we are going to win the game. It's the last game of the season. So we need to win, we need the three points.

"We have a small minimal advantage but if you think about the scenario three months ago and the advantage that our opposition had in that moment, I think we can be proud of the performance of the team in the last part of the season.

"We are glad to be in the last fixture with the opportunity in our hands to be second. We are going to fight for that and that's all we need to do. We need to win, hopefully with enough advantage to consolidate the second position."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Finishing in position two will mark Riveiro's season as a successful one after he also helped the Buccaneers to the MTN8. Winning the Nedbank Cup will further spice up the Spaniard's first season in the PSL.

As for SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt, being runners-up will see him reinventing himself as one of the best coaches in the PSL after difficult stints at Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers now prepare to visit AmaZulu for their final match of the season and Usuthu have already survived relegation but have been struggling of late.