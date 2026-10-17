Rodrigo's first goal for Barcelona dragged a 76-year-old La Liga record back into the light, one the Catalans had set themselves.

Barcelona travelled to the Benito Villamarin on Saturday to face Real Betis in the ninth round of La Liga.

On 41 minutes, Rodrigo made it 2-0, heading home a Fermin Lopez corner.

That was the Spanish midfielder's first for the club since arriving from Manchester City in the last summer transfer window, and it came in his tenth appearance.

It was also Barcelona's 36th goal of this La Liga campaign, in only their ninth match. Four a game.

Stats du Foot report that Barcelona are the first side in La Liga history to reach 36 goals or more after nine rounds since they managed 37 in the 1950-1951 season.

Barcelona had also won all eight of their previous league games. Beat Betis and they become the first club to win their opening nine since Real Madrid in 1968-1969.