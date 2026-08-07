French forward Kylian Mbappé is stepping up his physical preparations ahead of his return to Real Madrid training, having spent the final days of his summer holiday on Ibiza getting back to fitness before the new season.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" reported that the Real Madrid forward is winding down his break on Ibiza, one of his favourite summer destinations. He was spotted in recent days training on the Sánchez-Vicanco tracks, rebuilding his physical rhythm for a campaign just around the corner.

The island continues to serve as a launchpad for his conditioning, with Real Madrid fitness coach Sebastián Devilaz alongside him.

Those same facilities also welcomed Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi. The Paris Saint-Germain full-back used the location to sharpen his own fitness before rejoining his club.

Both players had been seen weeks earlier enjoying the island at leisure. This time, they traded the holiday mood for the athletics track, mindful of the season closing in fast.

Ibiza's own players, training at the same facilities, were keen to grab souvenir photos with the two stars.

The break followed a long season and a World Cup that demanded plenty of both.

Mbappé is expected back at Real Madrid's sports city in Valdebebas during the coming week, where he will find a team different from the one he left.

Portugal's José Mourinho has taken over the technical reins at the Royal club, and several new faces have joined the ranks too.

Up front, the club bolstered its options by signing Yan Diomandé, on top of renewing Vinícius Júnior's contract until 2032. Mbappé returns to a Real Madrid with a fresh look but the same old ambitions.