Tomás Roncero, the famous Madrid-based journalist at the Spanish newspaper "AS", has called on Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez to bring Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Al-Nassr, back to the Santiago Bernabéu eight years after he left the Royal club.

Ronaldo departed Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 to join Juventus, where he stayed for three years. A season and a half at Manchester United followed, before he settled in the Saudi league with Al-Nassr in the winter of 2023.

"AS" published a video clip of the Spanish journalist calling on Pérez to stage a friendly against Al-Nassr before the start of the new season, with Ronaldo taking part, to compete for the fortieth edition of the Santiago Bernabéu Trophy.

Real Madrid used to hold the Santiago Bernabéu Trophy before every season from 1979, but it stopped at the thirty-ninth edition in 2018.

Roncero's remarks open the door to bringing back both the tournament and Ronaldo to the Santiago Bernabéu after an eight-year absence. Next season will be the last on the Portuguese star's contract with Al-Nassr, which raises the prospect of his retirement.

Ronaldo remains Real Madrid's all-time top scorer with 450 goals, which he racked up over nine years in the Royal club's shirt between 2009 and 2018.