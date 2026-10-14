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imago-sport-1084038843.jpgJNA Press
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

With a sensational win over Zamalek: Al Ahly claim the African Handball Championship for the fourth time in a row

Zamalek SC
Al Ahly SC
Egypt

A blockbuster clash

 Al Ahly of Egypt were crowned champions of the African Handball Club Championship in Angola, edging compatriots and arch-rivals Zamalek 26-25 in Wednesday's final.

It's a fourth continental title in a row for Al Ahly, and a ninth overall. Zamalek, record 12-time winners of the competition, settled for silver.

Zamalek led 10-9 at the break after a strong opening from both sides.

Al Ahly hauled themselves level at 22-22 in the closing seconds of the second half, forcing two periods of extra time.

The first of those finished 24-24, neither of the Egyptian giants able to pull clear.

Then came the finish. Locked at 25-25 inside the final minute, Zamalek had the ball and squandered their chance to score. Al Ahly broke quickly the other way and buried the winner with seconds left on the clock.

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