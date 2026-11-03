Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid served up a rare statistic on Tuesday evening in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase, with the first half ending goalless and neither side managing a single shot on target.

Figures from "MisterChip" reveal the scale of it. Not since their meeting with Augsburg on 9 April 2022 in the Bundesliga, a 1-0 Bayern win, have the Bavarians played a match in any competition without a single first-half shot on target from either team.

In the Champions League itself, you have to go back even further. The last time it happened in a Bayern match was 14 April 2009, when the Bavarians drew 1-1 with Barcelona in the second leg of the quarter-final.

Atlético Madrid against Bayern Munich dragged a figure back into the spotlight that had stayed out of the German side's Champions League matches for more than 17 years.