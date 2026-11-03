Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO MADRID-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

With a rare statistic: Bayern revive memories of facing Barcelona after 17 years

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
Spain
Germany

Attacking absence in the Bayern and Atlético clash

Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid served up a rare statistic on Tuesday evening in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase, with the first half ending goalless and neither side managing a single shot on target.

Figures from "MisterChip" reveal the scale of it. Not since their meeting with Augsburg on 9 April 2022 in the Bundesliga, a 1-0 Bayern win, have the Bavarians played a match in any competition without a single first-half shot on target from either team.

In the Champions League itself, you have to go back even further. The last time it happened in a Bayern match was 14 April 2009, when the Bavarians drew 1-1 with Barcelona in the second leg of the quarter-final.

Atlético Madrid against Bayern Munich dragged a figure back into the spotlight that had stayed out of the German side's Champions League matches for more than 17 years.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google