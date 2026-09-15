With a photo and a short sentence: Barcelona send a new message to Hamza Abdelkarim

Barcelona sent a fresh message on Tuesday to their young Egyptian star Hamza Abdelkarim, ahead of the signing ceremony for his new contract with the Catalan club.

Last Friday, Barcelona announced they had reached an agreement with Abdelkarim to extend his contract until 2030, with the signing ceremony set for Tuesday.

Just before the ceremony, Barcelona posted a photo of Abdelkarim on their official "X" account, one of the pyramids and the Sphinx looming behind him. The caption read: "Born in Egypt.. destined for Barcelona".

Hamza had arrived from Egypt's Al-Ahly last January to spend six months on loan with the reserve team. The Catalan club then decided to activate the permanent purchase clause for 1.5 million euros.

Featuring with the first team during pre-season, the young Egyptian dazzled. He scored four goals in five matches, convincing German coach Hansi Flick and Barça officials.

Abdelkarim has sat on Barcelona's bench in every match since the season began, and he played a few minutes in the emphatic 5-2 win over Rayo Vallecano in the third round of La Liga.

He was also among the Egypt squad at the 2026 World Cup, where the Pharaohs reached the round of 16 for the first time in a historic achievement.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums.







