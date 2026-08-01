Spanish star Marc Cucurella, a recent addition to Real Madrid, has won widespread praise for a wonderful gesture towards a postman.

Cucurella is still riding the high of winning the World Cup, having been part of the Spain side that beat Argentina 1-0 in the final.

According to "The Sun", the Spanish defender caught the eye by sharing a slice of that historic joy with his postman, Gary, a man he gets on well with.

Gary took to social media to tell the story, praising the player's humility for letting him hold the winner's medal.

Describing Cucurella as "a very humble person", the postman wrote on Instagram: "I had a wonderful opportunity to talk to World Cup champion Marc Cucurella while delivering post to his home."

He went on: "He is a kind and humble person, and he let me hold the World Cup winner's medal. I think I am the first Englishman to hold a World Cup winner's medal in 60 years."

The postman also posted a picture of the medal hanging around his neck, along with a "selfie" of the pair together.

That picture revealed the Spaniard's new hairstyle. He has ditched his usual thick curls and turned up this time with neat, hanging braids.

Fans piled in with praise for his manners and humility. One added: "Cucurella is a very respectful man, not arrogant despite his win, and he also does a lot of charity work." A third wrote: "He is a truly wonderful person. I loved this story so much," while a fourth commented: "The more I learn about him, the more I admire him."

Some even admitted they now "find it hard to hate him", after he came out of the World Cup with a distinctive image built on his level and personality.

Cucurella had recently touched fans' hearts by revealing that he deliberately keeps his hair long so his son, who has autism, can pick him out among the players during matches.