Federico Valverde returns to face Rayo Vallecano, the team against whom he played his last match at right-back for Real Madrid, in a chapter that marked the end of a crisis the side experienced during the Xabi Alonso era.

Saturday's fixture carries special memories for the Uruguayan. He went from being dissatisfied with his position to complete stability in his natural place in midfield, and has today become one of the most important elements in José Mourinho's plans, according to a report published by "Marca".

The start of the crisis

The story began with the injuries that hit Real Madrid. Alonso found himself forced to rely on Valverde at right-back amid the absence of Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Reluctant from the start, the Uruguayan accepted the task, but he reached a point where his patience ran out. The crisis exploded ahead of the clash with Kairat Almaty in the Champions League, when he spoke frankly about his struggle with playing in the back line.

Valverde said in a press conference: "I was not born to play as a full-back, and I did not grow up learning to play in this position. Because of an emergency, I found myself playing there."

His comments provoked a swift reaction from Alonso. Valverde sat on the bench in the following match, while Asensio took over at full-back.

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The night in Kazakhstan

Everything turned into a talking point inside Real Madrid, and the spotlight fell on Valverde during the warm-up before the match in Kazakhstan.

Cold-faced, hands behind his back, the Uruguayan did not even feature as a substitute. It was the only Champions League match all season in which he did not appear.

That was an exception in a season in which Valverde took part in every other match, including the fixture in which he scored a hat-trick against Manchester City.

The end of the assignment

With the arrival of Álvaro Arbeloa in the manager's seat in January, reliance on Valverde at full-back began to decline, until he played his last match in that position against Rayo.

He racked up 16 appearances at right-back before this chapter of his career was closed, although the effects of the experience took time to disappear.

Valverde had carried out his role out of loyalty to the Real Madrid shirt, but he never hid the place where he feels he is a footballer in the true sense.

Mourinho brings him back

The scene changed completely with Mourinho.

Back in his natural position in midfield, Valverde became one of the most important pillars for the Portuguese coach after starting every match this season so far.

Mourinho did not settle for returning him to his preferred environment. He gave him clear trust as one of the cornerstones of his project, and the player looked utterly transformed from the one forced to play as a full-back.

Valverde was strongly present even at the attacking level, scoring against Inter and confirming his value within Real Madrid's new system.

Reconciliation with Tchouaméni

In the latest press conference, Mourinho was keen to put an end to any doubts about the relationship between Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, following the altercation that occurred between the players last season.

The Portuguese coach said: "They are the ones who did everything, and I did nothing. If I had arrived in the dressing room without knowing anything, I would have thought they were close friends."

He added: "When I arrived, and Tchouaméni returned from the World Cup, I was paying attention to find out whether I needed to intervene and play the role of peace minister, but I did nothing. The credit all goes to the players."

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