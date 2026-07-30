With a farewell message: Rashford announces his departure from Barcelona

Marcus Rashford has said his goodbyes to Barcelona. The England international confirmed the end of his time at the Catalan club after his loan expired, with the board choosing not to trigger the clause to sign him permanently from Manchester United.

Posting on social media, Rashford thanked everyone who shaped his experience at Barcelona and insisted his spell there would remain one of the standout chapters of his career.

The England star said: "I am extremely grateful to everyone at the club for making my time here a positive and unforgettable experience. I enjoyed every moment, and I will keep many special memories."

He added: "I wish the club and all its fans every success in the coming season. Visca Barça!"

Two photos accompanied the message. The first showed the Barcelona shirt bearing his name and number, the second captured him in action in the Catalan side's colours.

His loan return read well. Rashford featured in 49 matches across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists to leave a clear attacking mark on the team.

The message drew a flood of responses from his former Barcelona team-mates, with Raphinha, Gavi and Bernal among those lining up to wave him off.

Bernal wrote in his comment on Rashford's post: "I wish you all the best, my brother. It has been a pleasure to share the dressing room with a player like you."

So the curtain falls on Rashford's time at Barcelona. He has returned to Manchester United after the loan expired and now waits on his future being settled during the current summer transfer window.

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