Al Ahly snatched a thrilling 3-3 draw with El Qanah on Wednesday evening at Cairo Stadium, in the seventh round of the Egyptian Premier League.

The draw lifted the Red Giant to 17 points and second place, four points adrift of leaders Pyramids, who boast a perfect record. El Qanah climbed to 8 points in 11th.

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Omar El Saaie opened the scoring for Al Ahly in the 18th minute, meeting a decisive pass from Mohamed Hany with a single touch into the net.

El Qanah hit back less than a quarter of an hour later. Moudy Shalata lashed home a superb strike in the 32nd minute, one that goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir could only watch sail past.

Al Ahly refused to go in level at the break. Moroccan star Achraf Bencharki restored the lead in the 43rd minute.

El Qanah's fightback

Pressing hard at the start of the second half, El Qanah drew level again in the 54th minute through Hazem Abdel Sattar, who pounced on a rebound off Shobeir.

Then came the twist. In the 80th minute, Al Ahly defender Yassin Marei turned the ball into his own net while trying to clear it in front of Mohamed Hamdy Zaki, handing El Qanah a 3-3 lead.

Moroccan defender Achraf Dari rescued the point in the 90+3rd minute. His header crept over the line before El Qanah's defence could hack it clear, leaving Al Ahly to walk away with the lesser of two evils.



