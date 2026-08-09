With a broken heart: Messi lays his father to rest in a private funeral in Rosario

Lionel Messi and his family have bid farewell to his father, Jorge Messi, who died at the age of 68. The private funeral took place at the El Prado cemetery on the outskirts of Rosario in Santa Fe Province, under exceptional security and with a limited family attendance that afforded them complete privacy in the painful moments of farewell.

The Inter Miami star flew in from the United States on a private plane on Saturday night, accompanied by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children. They joined his mother Celia Cuccittini and his siblings Matías, Rodrigo and María Sol at the funeral. El Prado park was closed to visitors from Sunday afternoon to protect the family's privacy.

Fans flocked to Rosario airport and to the cemetery walls, leaving banners bearing messages of support and condolence for the Argentine star. One read: "Strength, Leo, we love you", a scene that captured the depth of public sympathy for the captain of the Argentina national team.

Pablo Javkin, the mayor of Rosario, offered his condolences to the Messi family. The local government, he said, had put itself on standby to protect the funeral and secure the family's privacy during these difficult circumstances.

On the instructions of the Argentine Football Association, a minute's silence preceded this weekend's matches across all professional and youth categories in tribute to Jorge Messi. Players, technical staff and referees wore a black armband in mourning for the Argentine star's father.

Abanderado Grandoli, the Rosario club where Messi began his footballing career, published an old photo of the Argentine star and his father alongside other children in the team line-up. A moving message accompanied it on the club's social media accounts on Saturday.

Jorge Messi died in the early hours of Saturday morning after being admitted to the Sanatorio Centro hospital in Rosario following complications from a long-term illness. He leaves a great legacy of unlimited support for his son, from his first steps on the pitches of Rosario to his crowning as World Cup winner and his achievement of the title of the greatest player in history.