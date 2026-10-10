Al-Hilal duo Gabriel Martinelli and Ollie Watkins took full advantage of Serbian teammate Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's absence to steal his crown in the Roshn League.

Al-Hilal welcomed rivals Al-Ittihad to the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh this Saturday for the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Martinelli broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, turning a low Watkins cross past Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.

Watkins made it two on 30 minutes, pouncing on a bizarre blunder from Al-Ittihad defender Danilo Pereira.

Fellow Portuguese Ruben Neves swung in a cross, Pereira tried to bring it down and failed, and the England striker nipped in to finish.

The two goals took Martinelli and Watkins to the top of Al-Hilal's scoring charts this season with 4 apiece, level with the injured Savic.

Both have been on fire over the last two matches. The Brazilian winger bagged a hat-trick against Al-Taawoun in the previous round, while Watkins chipped in with two goals and two assists in the same game.