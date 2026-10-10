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Al Hilal vs Neom: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

With a bizarre blunder: El Clasico places Martinelli and Watkins on Al-Hilal's throne in the Roshan League

Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad
Al Hilal
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
O. Watkins
G. Martinelli
Saudi Arabia
England
Brazil

Premier League duo shining in the Saudi league

Al-Hilal duo Gabriel Martinelli and Ollie Watkins took full advantage of Serbian teammate Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's absence to steal his crown in the Roshn League.

Al-Hilal welcomed rivals Al-Ittihad to the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh this Saturday for the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Martinelli broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, turning a low Watkins cross past Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.

Watkins made it two on 30 minutes, pouncing on a bizarre blunder from Al-Ittihad defender Danilo Pereira.

Fellow Portuguese Ruben Neves swung in a cross, Pereira tried to bring it down and failed, and the England striker nipped in to finish.

The two goals took Martinelli and Watkins to the top of Al-Hilal's scoring charts this season with 4 apiece, level with the injured Savic.

Both have been on fire over the last two matches. The Brazilian winger bagged a hat-trick against Al-Taawoun in the previous round, while Watkins chipped in with two goals and two assists in the same game.

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