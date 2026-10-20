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imago-sport-1084654406.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

With 4 teenagers: Flick's boldness against Paris Saint-Germain marks an unprecedented event in the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
H. Flick
France
Spain
Germany

Surprise Barça line-up

Barcelona wrote their name into UEFA Champions League history against Paris Saint-Germain, with Hansi Flick rolling the dice on a bold line-up against the French giants.

According to statistics from the "Opta" network, Barcelona became the first team in the competition's history to start a match against the defending champions with four teenage players.

The four teenagers are Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Bernal and Xavi Espart.

Bernal slotted into Barcelona's midfield to cover the absence of Rodri, who lacks physical readiness.

Eric Garcia and Koundé also miss out today.

Barcelona entered the match against Paris Saint-Germain with a line-up consisting of:

Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia.

Defence: Xavi Espart, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo.

Midfield: Marc Bernal, Pedri, Dani Olmo.

Attack: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon.

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