Manchester United have reportedly expressed their interest in Mamelodi Sundowns target Emile Witbooi.

Witbooi impressed Uefa technical assessors

Man United credited with an interest in the teenager

Bradley Ralani is Witbooi's father

WHAT HAPPENED?: The attacker is on the radar of Sundowns as GOAL recently reported, with the 14-year-old among the most promising teenagers in South African football.

Witbooi was one of South Africa's best players at last month's U16 Uefa Tournament in Poland and he was highly rated by Uefa technical assessors.

SABC Sport is now reporting that English football powerhouse Manchester United are interested in the youngster, whose father is Sundowns winger Bradley Ralani.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "South African national U16 team coach Zipho Dlangalala is not surprised that School of Excellence’s teen sensation Emile Witbooi has attracted interest from European giants and record 20 times England champions Manchester United," a report read.

"SABC Sport has learnt that United is one of the teams that has enquired about Witbooi just a few weeks after he was part of the SA U16 team that took part in the UEFA development tournament in Poland."

WHAT DID DLANGALALA SAY?: "When the Uefa observers mentioned four players that stood out there's no secret about it," Zingalala told the same publication.

"It was Witbooi Amile, Kabelo Sibande, who plays for Clapham now, Lazola Maku who's at Ubuntu. These are the players that showed up in that event and also Bohloko Neo, who's at Kaizer Chiefs."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Witbooi is currently part of the Safa School of Excellence which campaigns in the Gauteng Development League.

If the teenager does join Sundowns, he would reunite with his former School of Excellence teammate Siyabonga Mabena who was snapped up by Masandawana late last year.

While Manchester United have SA legend Benni McCarthy on their books as a first-team coach.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR WITBOOI?: The youngster will be hoping to be included in South Africa's final squad for the 2023 U17 Afcon finals to be staged in Algeria from April 29 to May 19.