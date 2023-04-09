Witbooi: Mamelodi Sundowns star Ralani's highly-rated son attracts interest from Tshwane giants

GOAL has learned that Bradley Ralani's club Mamelodi Sundowns are interested in his gifted son Emile Witbooi.

Witbooi is a South Africa Under-16 international

Downs are keen to add the teenager to their academy

Witbooi would reunited with Mabena

WHAT HAPPENED?: The promising attacker recently returned from Poland where he was part of the South Africa side that took part in the Uefa Under-16 Tournament.

Witbooi was one of SA's standout performers as he grabbed an assist in a defeat to Northern Ireland before scoring in a narrow loss to Luxembourg.

GOAL has since been reliably informed that Sundowns are keen to add the 14-year-old, who was highly rated by Uefa technical assessors in Poland, to their academy.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "There is interest from Sundowns and I wouldn't be surprised if he joined their academy in the near future," a source told GOAL.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Witbooi is currently part of the Safa School of Excellence which campaigns in the Gauteng Development League.

If the teenager does join Sundowns, he would reunite with his former School of Excellence teammate Siyabonga Mabena who was snapped up by Masandawana late last year.

The 16-year-old forward made his PSL debut against Royal AM on March 14 and he also features for the club's reserve team in the DStv Diski Challenge.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: Masandawana will take on Lamontville Golden Arrows on Wednesday in a PSL game.

Sundowns are undefeated in their last nine games against Arrows having registered six victories and three draws.