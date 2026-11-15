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Some strikers are considering moves to regain their goalscoring touch and confidence. Others have surprised everyone in the first part of the season and are already attracting interest from several clubs. It is only November, but the international break has helped heat up the Serie A market for centre-forwards ahead of the winter window. According to betting analysts at Sisal and Snai, Francesco Camarda is among the strikers most likely to leave, with a Milan exit priced at 1.20. Born in 2008, he has struggled to establish himself at AC Milan, and a spell away from Milan could help his development. Lorenzo Lucca could also leave Napoli, with his departure priced at 1.40. He, too, has struggled for regular playing time and, above all, to rediscover his goalscoring touch.

In contrast, Gustavo Varela has been shining for Monza. The Portuguese striker has already attracted interest from big clubs ahead of January, and his departure is priced at 2.20. Gianluca Scamacca's situation is also worth watching: the spark with Maurizio Sarri has yet to ignite, and Nikola Krstovic provides stiff competition. The Italy striker could therefore leave Atalanta, an option priced at 3.75.