Winning trophies with Orlando Pirates more important than individual accolades - Monare

The midfield maestro has opened up about his first month as a Buccaneer after joining the club following Wits' demise

midfielder Thabang Monare insists his main focus is on improving his game and winning silverware with the club rather than winning individual honours.



The 31-year-old player is one of the top central midfielders in the country and he attracted interest from the big clubs after leaving the now-defunct .

Monare was on the radar of SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs, but he was snapped up by Pirates a month ago.

The box-to-box midfielder, who was nominated for PSL Midfielder of the Season after helping Wits win the 2016/17 PSL title, revealed what he aims to achieve at Bucs.

"Honestly, I have never been someone who is into individual accolades," Monare told Pirates TV on Wednesday.

"I focus more on what the team can do. Then everything that happens will fall into place once you focus on the collective effort.



"So, right now my ambition as an individual is to put in whatever I can into the team so that the team can win some silverware."



The former Jomo Cosmos player explained that he has brought hard work and a winning mentality to the Houghton-based giants.

"Well, I bring a lot of hard work and that drive. I look at myself as that kind of a player, who has the drive. I really love to win." he explained.



"It is very frustrating when I don't win. So, that gives me that drive as an individual. I am always looking to leave everything on the pitch for the team from training to match day."



Monare has started three successive matches since he made his debut for Pirates in the 3-0 victory over Chiefs in the 2020 MTN8 semi-final second-leg match on October 31.

The Embalenhle-born player indicated that he is still adjusting to Bucs' style of play under coach Josef Zinnbauer.

"The kind of football that Pirates plays is a beautiful game that requires a lot of hard work when one is on the pitch. I feel like I am getting there," he added.

"So, it is just a matter of time. I just have to fully understand how the team operates in areas of the field and what to do in certain areas of the pitch because I come from a different environment.

"I find it that as soon as I gel with the team it will be good and nice."

Monare and his Pirates teammates will take on SuperSport in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at Orlando Stadium on November 21.