Winning titles doesn't bother Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

The Masandawana mentor has explained what drives him to be the best

When talking about ’ success, it’s difficult not to mention head coach Pitso Mosimane in the same sentence.

The 54-year-old has built a legacy for himself by winning titles on a continuous basis and turning Sundowns into one of the fiercest teams on the African continent.

Mosimane most recently won his fourth title and was named 2018/19 PSL Coach of the Season.

However, despite his accolades, trophies have never been Mosimane’s aim.

“Don’t be too much about yourself,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

“It is like people who have got degrees, they put them on the walls and when you go to their offices you see those things. But what about those things? What are you doing at the moment? I am not worried about the cups that I have won,” he added.

Rather Mosimane believes in taking it one game at a time, as he explains that a coach is only as good as his last game.

“I want to win the next game, that is what drives me,” Mosimane revealed.

“I am not chasing these back-to-back titles and all that, that doesn’t help with anything. If you want to look at the numbers and all of that, you can just look at Steve Komphela and trace where he was. He is probably in the right space because when he looks back where he was, he says ‘wow, I have done a good job’,” he said.

“The New Zealand All Blacks say you must leave the jersey at the top so that when the next person comes they must take it from the top,” he continued.

“If you are chasing all of these things about yourself, it is not going to help you because football teaches you a lesson. Look at Pep Guardiola when he got knocked out of the Uefa , he was shattered,” Mosimane recalled.

“There are so many people who have won cups but they don’t know how they have won them. There are people who have not won cups but they are doing exceptionally well but luck has not been there for them to win it,” he remarked.

“There are people who have won things but where are they now? What has Mauricio Pochettino won at Spurs? Does that make him a bad coach? It is not about the cups but what you are doing at the moment,” he concluded.