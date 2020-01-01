'Winning the World Cup is important in life' – Griezmann defends Giroud after Benzema's 'go-kart' jibe

The Real Madrid man raised eyebrows when he made a controversial comparison between himself and the Chelsea striker

Antoine Griezmann has largely opted to take the high road amid the growing feud between Olivier Giroud and Karim Benzema, but did point out that the former has lifted the World Cup.

Benzema raised eyebrows on Sunday when he was asked about the difference between himself and fellow French striker Giroud.

“You don’t compare Formula 1 with karting, and I am being nice,” Benzema said on Instagram Live .

More teams

When asked to clarify his comments on Tuesday, the forward doubled down on his criticism of the man.

"About Giroud, I simply told the truth," Benzema said .

"But we didn't remember what I said about him, especially about what he brings to the French national team.

"We just remembered the moment when I said I was F1 and he was karting. That's what I think, that's the truth, and that's how it is."

Griezmann has plenty of experience playing alongside both Benzema and Giroud, having made his debut for in 2014.

The man was offered the chance to respond to Benzema's shots at Giroud, but decided to keep the majority of his true opinion to himself.

"I can't answer all that, that could get me into trouble," Griezmann said on Twitch .

"I love Olivier Giroud, he's a good player and he helped us win the World Cup. And that’s important in life."

Benzema has been exiled from the France national team since 2015, having been accused of blackmailing former team-mate Mathieu Valbuena in a sex-tape scandal .

Without the Real Madrid forward, Les Bleus have still managed to have plenty of success on the international level, having reached the final of Euro 2016 before winning the World Cup two years later.

Article continues below

At the 2018 World Cup in , Giroud started all but one game for France and though he did not score a goal at the tournament, his overall play was seen as vital for Didier Deschamps' victorious side.

Overall, Giroud has scored 39 goals in 97 appearances with the France national team, with the 33-year-old having made his international debut back in 2011.

Benzema, meanwhile, scored 27 goals in 81 appearances for France, with the 32-year-old's international career having seemingly reached its end.