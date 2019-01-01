Winning the PSL title could be beyond Mamelodi Sundowns' control - Pitso Mosimane

The Masandawana coach admits that with the PSL's appeal looming, the league title race could be decided in the boardroom rather than on the field

While are on the verge of a potential ninth Premier Soccer League ( ) title, head coach Pitso Mosimane acknowledges victory could be beyond their control.

Masandawana were recently found guilty of fielding an ineligible player, Wayne Arendse, earlier in the season against , and the Disciplinary Committee handed down a fine to both the club and the player in question.

However, the PSL appears to have interpreted the sanction as a mere slap on the wrist and have reportedly lodged an appeal, creating much uncertainty with just a single game left in the 2018/19 season.

“Well l said what I said and I don’t want to speak again,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by Sportsclub.

“I don’t want to be the coach always talking and PSL is talking. I am a football coach and I must stick to the pitch. Yogesh [Singh, Sundowns official] is there. Sundowns should say something, I don’t want to be saying a lot,” Mosimane expressed.

“I have created a lot of enemies and I don’t need this and I told you how I feel about this,’ said Mosimane added.

On the field, Sundowns are in pole position to defend their league title having opened up a two-point advantage over at the summit after they beat on Tuesday.

“If Sundowns wins it I am happy for the boys, I am happy for these people singing on top of the voices for me. I am not going to be one running around with the trophy and get excited because I don’t understand this season. Really, I don’t understand it. What’s happening?” Mosimane said.

“I told them go and try your best to win the league. Try to win in Free State [against ]. Whatever happens, happens. For me, it’s beyond our control. It’s unbelievable at this point in time one game left and still talking about this thing. I don’t know, so I end there. Yogesh is there, Sundowns is there, I don’t want to talk,” Mosimane concluded.