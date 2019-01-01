Winning Q1 makes Kaizer Chiefs favourites to win PSL title - Maluleka

The Amakhosi midfielder is confident they can destabilise Phunya Sele Sele as they look to maintain their winning

midfielder George Maluleka expects a tough encounter against Bloemfontein on Saturday night, stating that they are not getting carried away despite enjoying a fine run in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The former Cape Town midfielder has also credited their start of the season to hard work, saying their start of the campaign is similar to when they lifted the coveted title under coach Stuart Baxter in 2014/15.

Fresh from winning the Q1 quarter one prize money this week, the experienced midfielder has also called on his teammates to keep a clean sheet against Phunya Sele Sele.

“It’s very important to start on a good note. And winning Q1 is one of those. It’s a confidence booster for the team, and that makes the guys to even want more because it puts the team in a position where they can win the league,” Maluleka told the media.

“But we are not getting carried away, we take it one game at a time. There’s been a lot of similarities to the 2014/2015 season.

“There’s been a couple of similar results where we won 1-0 or 2-1, very close ones but we’ve been able to contain the opponents. Clean sheets have been important, and they say defenders win you championships, and so far, so good.”

Speaking about coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s men, who are also chasing a win to move up on the table, the 30-year-old is wary of their visitors, saying they plan to destabilise Celtic.

“We’ve seen a couple of their clips. But we’ve tried to work on a couple of things so that we can destabilize them,” added Maluleka.

“They are playing very good football at the moment, and they have ways of trying to destabilize their opponents, so it will be very difficult to contain them.

"But we’ve been working hard, although it will be a difficult game, I am positive we can be able to come out with a positive result.”

Heading to this clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Amakhosi are at the top of the table with 31 points from 12 games.

Taking a glimpse at the Free State-based side, Celtic occupy the fifth spot with 17 points after playing 12 matches so far.