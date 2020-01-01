Winning has to be first prize for Kaizer Chiefs - Hunt

The former Bidvest Wits coach is aware the supporters don't want boring football from his team but he warned what's important is the results

head coach Gavin Hunt has outlined his intentions as he's about to embark on a journey to bring back the glory days at Naturena.

The 56-year-old mentor was appointed on a three-year deal on Thursday to try and steer the team back to where it belongs.

This after narrowly missing out on the league title to rivals on the final day of the 2019-20 season.

"Hopefully we can make it an enjoyable stay and win some trophies. If you look at the history of the football club from my time in 1981 as a player against them, to see where the club has grown, for me, then it was the biggest football club in , from supporter-wise and trophy-wise," Hunt told the Amakhosi media team.

"The last few years have been a bit barren, and hopefully, we can turn that around."

Hunt admitted the situation is different for him from when he was a player, when they wanted to silence the Amakhosi supporters as he now has the obligation to bring smiles to the millions of fans.

Nevertheless, he's expecting a tough ride ahead.

"But obviously this is totally different from when we were always the ones playing against Chiefs and trying to quieten the supporters, now we have to liven up the supporters and it won't be easy," he added.

After five full seasons without a major trophy, Hunt is aware that he needs to deliver silverware as this is what the club signed him for.

He also highlighted that Chiefs must play the kind of football that is enjoyable but, at the same time, he emphasised that winning is top of his priority list.

"We need to win because winning is what breeds a little bit [of confidence] but we also need to play in a way that people enjoy but winning has got to be certainly the first prize," concluded Hunt.

The Cape Town-born manager has an impressive track record with four league titles to his name in over two decades of coaching in the .

That's the same number of league titles Amakhosi have in the PSL era with the last trophy coming during Stuart Baxter's tenure at the end of the 2014-15 campaign.