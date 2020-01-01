Winners and losers of Mosimane's departure from Mamelodi Sundowns

The 56-year-old is officially at the Red Devils after signing a two-year deal with them from the Brazilians

Earlier this week, Pitso Mosimane tendered his resignation as head coach of to join .

His departure shocked the majority of South African football more so because Mosimane had just signed a new four-year deal with the Brazilians.

But who are the winners and losers of the 56-year-old's move to Al Ahly?

Winners: Al Ahly

This is no doubt a major coup for the Red Devils who continue to set the bar higher on and off the pitch.

Acquiring the services of Mosimane is seen as a statement of intent on the side of Al Ahly who want to dominate African football again.

They attract the best talent available in the market and in Mosimane, they have a coach who isn't only good tactically but has thick skin to take criticism even in challenging times.

Mosimane also understands African football and appears to know everything about Al Ahly which will be an advantage for him when he changes things around at the club.

Another factor that makes Al Ahly the winners, in this case, is the fact that Mosimane was allowed to bring in his own backroom staff in former of fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba.

Losers: Sundowns

The biggest losers are the Brazilians who had hoped for Mosimane to stay longer after handing him a new long-term deal.

Mosimane's success with Sundowns is what has made them one of the most respected clubs on the African continent.

Sundowns also have the ambition to win another Caf - and without Mosimane, this dream may take years to realise.

Take nothing away from Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi who could be possibly be tasked with taking over from Mosimane, but they may struggle to keep Sundowns at the level it was when the 56-year-old was still in charge.

Losers: New Sundowns signings

Sundowns have already signed new players for next season, and those players were wanted by Mosimane.

Ricardo Goss, Gift Motupa, Haashim Domingo, Mothobi Mvala, Peter Shalulile and Aubrey Modiba arrived in recent weeks to join George Maluleka and Lesedi Kapinga in the list of Sundowns' new arrivals.

Now, it's unclear if whoever takes over from Mosimane would still need some of them, and perhaps they are already kicking themselves for agreeing to join Sundowns when there can be wholesale changes to the technical team.

If Sundowns decide to bring in a new coach who is still going to adapt to the club then chances are that these new signings would end up frustrated on the bench, especially given the size of the squad and depth the club has.

Winners: Fringe players

Sundowns have players that didn't get to play under Mosimane but his departure could be a blessing in disguise for them.

The likes of Aubrey Ngoma, Anthony Laffor and Lucky Mohomi have found the going tough at Chloorkop, and this is because Mosimane had his own trusted players and continued to use them without giving others a chance.

A new coach with different ideas may decide to keep some of them because of their potential and qualities.

Sundowns may also decide to let them go because for any player to move to a certain club, Mosimane had a say in it.

He convinced Mohomi to stay and fight for his place when offers came in for the midfielder but Mosimane was still not able to give him game time.