Win tickets to attend the Carling Black Label Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs

Just answer the question below to stand a chance of seeing your two Soweto giants in action in the Carling Black Label Cup

The Carling Black Label Cup returns this weekend with and set to renew their rivalry at FNB Stadium.

The event didn't take place last year due to the Fifa World Cup in , but at the time, the organizers promised it will return this year.

Goal in partnership with Carling Black Label is giving away tickets for this year's event which will take place on the 27th of July 2019.

This will be the eighth edition of the Carling Black Label.

The Sea Robbers lifted the trophy on four occasions while Amakhosi won it three times.

To stand a chance of winning these tickets and being part of this Soweto Derby spectacle, name one of the Game Changers available to fans for the 2019 Carling Black Label.

Send your answer through to our Facebook page and Twitter handle with the hashtag #CarlingBlackLabel.

Winners will be selected randomly on Goal social media platforms.